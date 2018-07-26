Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, seen at the Sun Valley Conference this month, said the social network continues to grow as it focuses on privacy and safety Photo: GETTY/AFP/File
tech

Facebook hammered as user growth cools

0 Comments
By Drew Angerer
SAN FRANCISCO

Facebook shares took a hit this week after the world's biggest social network reported weaker-than-expected user growth in the first full quarter since being rocked by a series of scandals on data privacy.

The company said profit was up 31 percent in the second quarter at $5.1 billion as revenues rose 42 percent to $13.2 billion.

But shares slumped seven percent in after-hours exchanges after hitting record levels in official trading, with the quarterly report largely weaker than had been expected.

"Our community and business continue to grow quickly. We are committed to investing to keep people safe and secure, and to keep building meaningful new ways to help people connect," chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg has said he did not expect a meaningful impact from the uproar over data hijacked by political consulting firm Cambridge Analytica, but the last quarter's figures suggested some cooling.

The key metric of monthly active users rose 11 percent to 2.23 billion, below most estimates of 2.25 billion, while daily active users grew a weaker-than-expected 11 percent to 1.47 billion.

Almost all of Facebook's revenue -- $13 billion of the total $13.2 billion -- came from online advertising, a sector dominated by the California social network along with Silicon Valley rival Google.

Although Facebook shares were in a slump after the Cambridge Analytica scandal broke earlier this year, the stock had risen sharply and hit record levels this month.

According to the research firm eMarketer, Facebook is expected to hold an 18 percent share of the $273.29 billion worldwide digital ad market, behind Google's 31 percent.

According to the research firm, Facebook-owned Instagram is making up for some of the slowdown in growth at social network and will generate $8.06 billion in worldwide ad revenue this year.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Genius Kitchen Goods From Japan Everyone Should Own

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Sake Cheat Sheet: Get Your Drink on with This Handy Guide to Nihonshu

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Art and Design

Clematis No Oka (Art Complex)

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

From Tokyo to Kyoto: A Foreign Mom Navigates Human Relations In The Old Town

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For July 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Beaches

Nakatajima Sand Dunes

GaijinPot Travel

LGBT

Lady Killer

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Highlight

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon