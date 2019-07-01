Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Facebook joins Japan's powerful business lobby Keidanren

0 Comments
TOKYO

As information technology giants come under increased regulatory pressure by the Japanese government, the Japan unit of Facebook Inc said Monday it has joined the country's powerful business lobby known as Keidanren.

The move is seen as an attempt by Facebook to build ties with Japanese business circles and the government. For Keidanren, or the Japan Business Federation, Facebook's entry into its membership, still mainly composed of major manufacturers, will help it reflect the views of IT companies, a growing presence in the economy, in its policy proposals.

"We hope to contribute to the further growth of the Japanese economy and society...by coordinating closely with member companies of Keidanren to provide beneficial value to Japanese users, companies and society," Facebook Japan said in a statement.

Facebook launched the Japanese version of the social networking site in 2008, with monthly users reaching some 26 million as of March. Among younger generations, its affiliate Instagram, a photo and video-sharing platform, has also been gaining traction.

Facebook's entry into Keidanren comes after Amazon Japan, a unit of U.S. online retail giant Amazon.com Inc., and flea market app operator Mercari Inc joined in December last year.

In November, Keidanren revised its membership eligibility rules by lowering the net assets requirement from 1 billion yen ($9 million) or above to 100 million yen or more, in an effort to allow a wide variety of companies, including many startups, to join.

The Japanese government has recently stepped up scrutiny over tech giants such as Facebook, Amazon, Google LLC and Apple Inc, for allegedly abusing their dominant position by enforcing contract terms and rules that are disadvantageous to smaller firms, leaving them to shoulder an unfair share of costs.

It plans to submit a bill to parliament next year to regulate large global and domestic IT firms. The bill is designed to enhance transparency in business transactions by making contract terms public among other measures.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Rakuten Cup

Don't miss this chance! Get your tickets for FC Barcelona vs Chelsea FC on July 23 here.

Click Here

0 Comments
Login to comment

Gotta start greasing the palms in Japan, too!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink when you’re around Namba station!

BARKT

Cities

Tsuruoka

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #37: Netflix’s Neon Genesis Evangelion Subtitles Stink

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Top Jobs in Japan with No Japanese Required – Week 26, 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Careers

#KuToo: What Do Women in Japan Think About the Movement?

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Government Passes Law to Support Foreign Residents Studying Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Mamas

5 More Baby-Friendly Cafes That You Don’t Want To Miss

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING