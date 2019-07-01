Facebook joins Japan's powerful business lobby Keidanren

As information technology giants come under increased regulatory pressure by the Japanese government, the Japan unit of Facebook Inc said Monday it has joined the country's powerful business lobby known as Keidanren.

The move is seen as an attempt by Facebook to build ties with Japanese business circles and the government. For Keidanren, or the Japan Business Federation, Facebook's entry into its membership, still mainly composed of major manufacturers, will help it reflect the views of IT companies, a growing presence in the economy, in its policy proposals.

"We hope to contribute to the further growth of the Japanese economy and society...by coordinating closely with member companies of Keidanren to provide beneficial value to Japanese users, companies and society," Facebook Japan said in a statement.

Facebook launched the Japanese version of the social networking site in 2008, with monthly users reaching some 26 million as of March. Among younger generations, its affiliate Instagram, a photo and video-sharing platform, has also been gaining traction.

Facebook's entry into Keidanren comes after Amazon Japan, a unit of U.S. online retail giant Amazon.com Inc., and flea market app operator Mercari Inc joined in December last year.

In November, Keidanren revised its membership eligibility rules by lowering the net assets requirement from 1 billion yen ($9 million) or above to 100 million yen or more, in an effort to allow a wide variety of companies, including many startups, to join.

The Japanese government has recently stepped up scrutiny over tech giants such as Facebook, Amazon, Google LLC and Apple Inc, for allegedly abusing their dominant position by enforcing contract terms and rules that are disadvantageous to smaller firms, leaving them to shoulder an unfair share of costs.

It plans to submit a bill to parliament next year to regulate large global and domestic IT firms. The bill is designed to enhance transparency in business transactions by making contract terms public among other measures.

