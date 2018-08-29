Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Facebook is rolling out its video service, Watch, worldwide Photo: AFP/File
tech

Facebook rolls out video service worldwide

0 Comments
PARIS

Facebook said Wednesday it is rolling out globally its Watch video service, which has already been available in the United States for more than a year.

"We designed the product not just in a mindless consumption but in order to get people engaged," said Fidji Simo, Facebook's vice president for video.

Facebook launched Watch amid a shift in video viewing habits away from traditional television to online platforms including Netflix and Hulu, and with more people watching both professional and user content on services like YouTube.

Facebook has been ramping up its video offerings with original shows and this week announced new formats including interactive game shows, quizzes and polls.

The announcement comes two weeks after Facebook revealed it would broadcast for free Spanish top flight division football matches in the Indian subcontinent, and Champions League matches in Latin America.

"Contents that we fund are a very small part of the contents available on Watch," said Simo.

Facebook is hoping instead that videos made by users themselves are what will keep people watching.

Simo said Facebook had spent a lot of time developing tools so creators of videos can integrate ads themselves.

"We remain confident that monetisation will help creation," she said.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

BMW INTERNATIONAL GOLF CHALLENGE 2018

Sep 28th, The Royal Golf Club, Ibaraki. Open Golf Competition

www.bmwgolfjapan.com

Sign Up

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

Working Mothers In Japan: The More Things Change, The More They Stay The Same

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

The Northern Japan Alps

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 35

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Shimizu Tanabata Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Food and Drink

Restaurant Tohoku Bokujo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Max Brenner Chocolate Bar Hiroo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez Shibuya

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 1-2

Savvy Tokyo

Hometown Heroes: 5 Japanese Soccer Clubs for 5 Types of Fans

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon