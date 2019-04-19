Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Facebook says it stored "millions" of unencrypted Instagram passwords on internal servers Photo: AFP/File
tech

Facebook says it stored 'millions' of unencrypted Instagram passwords

1 Comment
By Lionel BONAVENTURE
SAN FRANCISCO

"Millions" of Instagram users had their passwords stored in unencrypted form on internal servers, Facebook said Thursday, raising its original estimate of tens of thousands.

"We discovered additional logs of Instagram passwords being stored in a readable format. We now estimate that this issue impacted millions of Instagram users," Facebook said in a blog post.

"We will be notifying these users as we did the others. Our investigation has determined that these stored passwords were not internally abused or improperly accessed," the social network said.

Facebook, Instagram's parent company, revealed last month that the unencrypted passwords of hundreds of millions of users had been stored, putting the number of Instagram users affected in the tens of thousands.

The social network's handling of user data has been a flashpoint for controversy since it admitted last year that Cambridge Analytica, a political consultancy, used an app that may have hijacked the private details of 87 million users.

Facebook has announced a series of moves to tighten handling of data, including eliminating most of its data-sharing partnerships with outside companies.

The California firm reaches an estimated 2.7 billion people with its core social network, Instagram and messaging applications.

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Investing in Japanese Real Estate with Low Money Down: How to Get the Best Financing Terms

Apr 23rd (Tue), Higashi Azabu, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

Something to keep in mind the next time you read an article about Japanese companies being weak when it comes to cyber security.

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Families

Japan’s ‘Shocking Images Of Parenting’ Twitter Trend Will Leave You Crying With Laughter

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Festivals

Morioka Sansa Odori Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Kimono And Koedo: A Solo Day Trip From Tokyo To Kawagoe

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Why You Need to Experience Kagura, Japan’s Oldest Performance Art

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

ALT

Vote in Your Home Country if You Live in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Sado Island Earth Celebration

GaijinPot Travel

Parks & Gardens

Ritsurin Garden

GaijinPot Travel