Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Mark Zuckerberg says many Facebook users would be interested in a dedicated "news tab" to find professional "high quality" journalism Photo: AFP/File
tech

Facebook seeks tab to promote 'high quality news'

0 Comments
By LLUIS GENE
WASHINGTON

Facebook is working on a "news tab" that could be used to financially support "high quality and trustworthy" journalism, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said.

Zuckerberg made the comments in a video conversation about the future of technology and society with Mathias Doepfner, chairman of German-based media giant Axel Springer.

Zuckerberg said he sees interest in building a product separate from its personalized feed that would serve people who want news from professional media.

"We want this to surface high quality and trustworthy information," Zuckerberg said in the video. "There's a lot of people who have a demand (for) more news."

Zuckerberg said he believes as many as 10 to 15 percent of Facebook users would be interested in a dedicated news tab.

The news tab would be created in a way to compensate news organizations whose content is selected, he noted.

"We're not going to have journalists making news," he said.

The comments marked a new direction for Facebook, which has been accused of enabling the spread of misinformation and hoaxes on its "news feed" that contains posts from friends as well as other content personalized for users.

Zuckerberg reiterated that Facebook did not want to be a "publisher," a longstanding position it has taken to avoid being considered a media company, but was willing to be a partner for the sector.

"It's important to me that we help people get trustworthy news and find solutions that help journalists around the world do their important work," Zuckerberg said in a post accompanying the video.

Zuckerberg said any news tab would require "curation" or selection, without offering details, and that he would hope to build this in consultation with news organizations.

He noted that details of this new product were still being studied but that he sees a possibility that it could help news organizations struggling with the transition to digital content.

"There is a real opportunity in a separate news service to have better monetization for publishers than we have in news feed," he said. "Facebook could potentially have a direct relationship with publishers to make sure their content is available."

© 2019 AFP

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

What you need to know when you first arrive in Japan

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free drink!

MOULiN

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 14

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free dessert!

Chandelier Table

Adventures

One Fine Day In Fujisawa, A Destination For Culture And Nature Lovers

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Ladies & The Law: Battling The Invisible Enemy Behind Every Maternity Harassment Case

Savvy Tokyo

Live

Reiwa: The Start of a New Era in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Sports

Kashima Soccer Stadium

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Culture

Two Rugby Fans Are Cycling from London to Tokyo for the 2019 World Cup

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

All You Need To Know About Starting A New Life In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK