Facebook seeks to defend itself after scathing reports

Facebook on Tuesday fired back after a series of withering Wall Street Journal reports that the company failed to keep users safe, with the social media giant noting an increase in staff and spending on battling abuses.
The company has been under relentless pressure to guard against being a platform where misinformation and hate can spread, while at the same time remain a forum for people to speak freely. It has struggled to respond.
A series of recent Wall Street Journal reports said the company knew its Instagram photo sharing tool was hurting teenage girls' mental health, and that its moderation system had a double standard allowing VIPs to skirt rules.
One of the articles, citing Facebook's own research, said a 2018 change to its software ended up promoting political outrage and division.
But Facebook said Tuesday it has spent more than $13 billion in the past five years on teams and technology devoted to fighting abuses.
Some 40,000 people now work on safety and security for the California-based tech giant, quadruple the number in the year 2016, according to Facebook.
"How technology companies grapple with complex issues is being heavily scrutinized, and often, without important context," Facebook contended in a blog post.
The social network launched an about.facebook.com/progress website to showcase work done to counter abuses.
Facebook's Nick Clegg also attacked the reporting in a blog post on Saturday, saying the articles were unfair.
"At the heart of this series is an allegation that is just plain false: that Facebook conducts research and then systematically and willfully ignores it if the findings are inconvenient for the company," he wrote.
The Journal stories cited, in part, studies commissioned by the company and which contained disturbing revelations like: "We make body image issues worse for one in three teen girls."
Clegg said the stories selectively employed quotes in a way that offered a deliberately lop-sided view of the company's work.
"We will continue to ask ourselves the hard questions. And we will continue to improve our products and services as a result," he said in the closing lines of his post.
Facebook recently launched an effort targeting users working together on the platform to promote real-world violence or conspiracy theories, beginning by taking down a German network spreading COVID misinformation.
The new tool is meant to detect organized, malicious efforts that are a threat but fall short of the social media giant's existing rules against hate groups, said Facebook's head of security policy Nathaniel Gleicher.© 2021 AFP
Skeptical
Let's compare:
According to the WSJ:
FB knew and knows, "in acute detail, that its platforms are riddled with flaws that cause harm, often in ways only the company fully understands;" Also researchers inside Facebook-owned Instagram had found the photo-sharing platform was harmful to a "sizable percentage" of young people, especially teenage girls, but "played down the app's negative effects;" Also FB insiders said a change to Facebook's algorithm in 2018 - designed to improve the platform by building on people's relationships with family and friends - had the opposite effect; Also FB staff had reported concerns about human trafficking and incitement to violence, and contained claims the company's response had been "in many instances…inadequate or nothing at all;" Also FB's “cross check” or “XCheck” – allows a “secret elite that’s exempt” from many of the platform’s rules that have to be obeyed by ordinary people.
Got it. Now FB:
The stories contained “deliberate mischaracterizations of what we are trying to do, and conferred egregiously false motives to Facebook’s leadership and employees.” At least according to former UK Lib Dem leader Nick Clegg (former DPM in 2010 after his party accepted a coalition deal with the Conservatives, who resigned after the 2015 general election), who became VP of Global Affairs for Facebook. He goes on:
“This impugns the motives and hard work of thousands of researchers, policy experts and engineers at Facebook who strive to improve the quality of our products, and to understand their wider (positive and negative) impact. “It’s a claim which could only be made by cherry-picking selective quotes from individual pieces of leaked material in a way that presents complex and nuanced issues as if there is only ever one right answer,” he wrote.
WSJ versus FB's Clegg & Zuch?
Sorry, must give this round to WSJ! FB lost me early on when they started sounding like a cross between the CCP's foreign ministry and the North's own beloved KCNA.
Good news for FB: they have Clegg to blame and act as designated goat in case the hurting before regulators gets too bad.
Links:
https://www.wsj.com/articles/the-facebook-files-11631713039
https://about.fb.com/news/2021/09/what-the-wall-street-journal-got-wrong/
Skeptical
Almost forgot about FB versus AlgorithmWatch, which attracted additional EU scrutiny:
Berlin-based AlgorithmWatch decided to speak out after Facebook stopped researchers at New York University from studying the social network’s political advertising practices.
FB says it is inaccurate.
https://www.pcmag.com/news/facebook-accused-of-stopping-watchdogs-research-into-instagram