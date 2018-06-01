Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The survey found 51 percent of US teens ages 13 to 17 use Facebook, compared with 85 percent for YouTube, 72 percent for Instagram and 69 percent who are on Snapchat Photo: AFP/File
tech

Facebook sinking fast among U.S. teens: survey

0 Comments
By JOEL SAGET
WASHINGTON

Facebook is rapidly losing ground against rival internet platforms in attracting and keeping U.S. teenagers, a survey showed Thursday.

The Pew Research Center report confirms a trend seen in other surveys, showing a sharp drop in Facebook's share of what had long been a core age segment for the huge social network.

The survey found 51 percent of U.S. teens ages 13 to 17 use Facebook, compared with 85 percent for YouTube, 72 percent for Instagram and 69 percent who are on Snapchat.

The landscape has shifted since a 2014-15 Pew survey which found Facebook leading other social networks with 71 percent of the teen segment.

According to the survey, 95 percent of the teens survey said they used a smartphone and 45 percent were online "almost constantly," with both figures showing increases from prior surveys.

"The social media environment among teens is quite different from what it was just three years ago," said Pew researcher Monica Anderson, the lead author of the report. "Back then, teens' social media use mostly revolved around Facebook. Today, their habits revolve less around a single platform. At the same time we've seen this shift, teens are more digitally connected than ever."

The survey showed a split over the impact of social media on the lives of the teens. Pew found 31 percent said social media has had a mostly positive impact, with 24 percent describing its effect as mostly negative. The remaining 45 percent said it was neither.

Those who reported a positive impact cited the ability to stay connected, find news and people with similar interests. Others who found social media harmful cited the potential for online bullying, spreading of false information and addiction.

Facebook is the world's biggest social network with some two billion regular users. But some surveys and analysts suggest it is losing appeal to younger users amid a rise in services like Snapchat and Facebook-owned Instagram.

A report earlier this year by the research firm eMarketer said Snapchat is drawing youths away from Facebook at a quicker clip than Facebook-owned Instagram.

According to eMarketer, Facebook will lose two million U.S. users under the age 24 this year, offsetting those losses with gains among older users.

A report last year by investment firm Piper Jaffray showed Snapchat is the preferred social network for U.S. teens, with 47 percent using the platform.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Get Started in Japanese Real Estate Investing

June 23rd (Sat), Kita Aoyama, Tokyo. Networking and Private Consultations

Real Estate Japan Inc.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Aoyama Salon

Temples

Kofuku-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Hot springs

Takimikan

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enter to win a FREE round of golf!

EastWood Country Club

Landmark

Lake Tazawa

GaijinPot Travel

7 Reasons Driving a Taxi in Japan is the Best Job You’ve Never Considered Before

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a Complimentary Welcome Drink!

SH’UN

Offer

Win a ¥3000 Dinner in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

Get Free Gym & Pool Access with Your Spa Day

Swissôtel Nankai Osaka

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For June 2-3

Savvy Tokyo

Careers

Keeping Japan’s Traditions Alive With Julia Maeda Of Tokyo Personalised

Savvy Tokyo

Get Yourself Connected: A Quick Guide to Internet Setup in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog