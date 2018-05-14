Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Facebook suspends about 200 apps that may have misused data

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Facebook is suspending about 200 apps that it believes may have misused data.

The social media giant said in a blog post Monday that the suspensions resulted from its investigation into all apps that had access to large amounts of information before Facebook changed its platform policies in 2014. Those changes, according to Facebook, significantly reduced the amount of data that apps could access.

Ime Archibong, vice president of product partnerships, says that if any evidence is found that the suspended apps or other apps have misused data, they will be banned. Users that may have been exposed will be notified, as was the case when the Cambridge Analytica case broke.

The company says that it's canvased thousands of apps so far.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Hofu

GaijinPot Travel

Temples

Nanzo-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Fashion

5 Stylish (And Sometimes Flirty) Ways To Wear Uniqlo’s Classic White Shirt

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free souvenir postcard from your trip!

Takamine Onsen

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

History

Hakodate Bay

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall

Winging It: 5 Keys to Navigating Your First Job Interview in Japanese

GaijinPot Blog

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

Offer

Get 20% off Lunch & Dinner

Hana-Goyomi

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo