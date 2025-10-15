Firms, researchers tout wider AI use at Japan electronics show

A visitor tries out Fujitsu Ltd's interactive golf course bunker simulator at the Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba on Tuesday.

Major companies, startups and researchers were among 810 exhibitors on site for the opening of Japan's major annual electronics show on Tuesday, seeking collaboration in the wider use of artificial intelligence in sectors such as healthcare and entertainment.

Nearly half of the exhibitors at this year's Combined Exhibition of Advanced Technologies, held at the Makuhari Messe convention center in Chiba, are showcasing products or technologies that use AI.

The number of startups and university research institutions exhibiting reached a record 232, about 20 percent more than last year.

The Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, CEATEC's organizer, said the event provides a platform for cross-industrial collaboration to promote AI use and spur innovation, which is reflected in the increased number of researchers and startups involved.

"The world is facing an unprecedented level of uncertainty due to geopolitical risks and tariff policies. To achieve sustainable growth and development amid this wave of transformation, it is essential now, more than ever, to utilize the power of digital technology," said Kei Uruma, chairman of JEITA and CEO of Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

The organizer said more exhibitors are displaying AI products and services designed for use by the general public, reflecting how the technology now has wider applications after originally being focused on industrial and commercial purposes.

A joint booth operated by cosmetic maker Kao Corp, food and beverage company Kirin Holdings Co and beauty product website operator Istyle Inc exhibits technology that analyzes the condition of the skin on a subject's face by collecting RNA molecules contained in skin oils.

"When Kao developed the technology to analyze RNA contained in skin surface for the first time, we wanted to explore this usage with other partners," said Yoshiko Goto, a Kao spokeswoman.

Through cross-industrial collaborations, Goto cited the possibilities of using RNA analysis technology to develop personalized dietary supplements, to carry out more detailed health examinations, or give fitness recommendations.

From academia, the laboratory of Tokai University Associate Professor Takayuki Kosaka joined the event in the hope of finding new partnerships related to his "CryingBaby" robot that enables users to experience the difficulty and stress of caring for a newborn.

The robot cries to demand diaper changes and to be picked up, as well to communicate hunger. It also consumes milk, which can be excreted as "urine."

The robot's face color also changes to mimic responses to medical conditions such as jaundice, and incorporates uncontrollable bouts of crying, to help more people understand the fatigue and anxiety associated with caring for a newborn.

"I made this all by myself and there is room for technological improvement. I am looking for new connections through this event, for possible joint research collaboration such as in using AI or cooperation by companies for testing," Kosaka said.

Among major companies, Fujitsu Ltd has set up an interactive golf course bunker simulator at its booth themed on expanding human capabilities via AI. Visitors can have their swings analyzed by the technology and receive coaching advice.

NEC Corp displays cutting-edge cameras, jointly developed with Sony Group Corp, that allow facial recognition even in difficult conditions such as a strong backlight.

Hitachi Ltd. is showcasing solutions for labor shortages using AI agents and intelligent systems capable of performing complex tasks autonomously, to manage workflows and assist critical decision-making.

Unlike generative AI, which needs human direction to carry out tasks, AI agents are of increasing interest as they can perform tasks independently by designing workflows using data available to them.

There were 156 exhibitors from entities based in 29 countries and territories, including Uzbekistan for the first time. A pavilion to showcase companies from Ukraine was set up for the third straight year, as the country continues its fight against Russia's invasion.

The event will be held through Friday, with the organizer expecting more than 100,000 visitors. Entrance is free of charge, but visitors need to register online in advance, the organizer said.

© KYODO