'Flying car' makes Tokyo debut at international tech event

A "flying car" took to the air in Tokyo for the first time on Friday during an international event showcasing cutting-edge technology.
About 500 spectators applauded as the vehicle hovered around 10 meters off the ground in a parking lot outside the Tokyo Big Sight convention center in the capital's Koto Ward for SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024.
Flying vehicles are expected to become part of the next generation of human transportation and will be effective in dealing with traffic congestion and delivering supplies to disaster areas, the Tokyo metropolitan government and other organizers said.
The Hexa, manufactured by U.S. firm Lift Aircraft Inc, has 18 propellers attached to the top of its single-seat passenger cabin. It is 4.5 meters wide, 2.6 meters high and weighs around 196 kilograms.
The Hexa will conduct demonstrations again, twice daily, for around 15 minutes per session on Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, organizers said. Admission to view the demonstrations is free.
"I want more people to experience this cutting-edge technology," Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said at a ceremony for the maiden flight. "I look forward to flying cars becoming a normal means of transportation."© KYODO
3 Comments
Login to comment
WeiWei
No, nobody with a mind expects flying vehicles to become anything. People cannot handle a 2D road, flying is out of the question. Even if you put a robot in charge, no, as the dangers will be too high. A collision in mid air? Hitting a building?
dagon
All signs point to no.
A scaled up drone, single seat, unnecessarily complex.
A toy for the wealthy rentier who cannot yet afford their own helicopter.
A good symbol, mascot for the Expo boondoggle though.
Mr Goodman
Whomever numbskull wrote the headline ? As obviously it's not a flying car is it !
Strangerland
You clearly didn't understand their usage of quotes.
You might want to figure that out if you're interested in understanding why you look silly calling them a numbskull when they used quotes.
Mr Goodman
I regret to remember how incompetent delivering supplies to disaster areas already is now
Curious how one of these flyers vehicles will hold up in rough weather
Is it a combustion engine or electric or what ?