'Flying car' makes Tokyo debut at international tech event

A flying vehicle makes its inaugural flight at Tokyo Big Sight on Friday. The vehicle developed by LIFT Aircraft of the United States and driven by one person flew about 10 meters above the ground.

A "flying car" took to the air in Tokyo for the first time on Friday during an international event showcasing cutting-edge technology.

About 500 spectators applauded as the vehicle hovered around 10 meters off the ground in a parking lot outside the Tokyo Big Sight convention center in the capital's Koto Ward for SusHi Tech Tokyo 2024.

Flying vehicles are expected to become part of the next generation of human transportation and will be effective in dealing with traffic congestion and delivering supplies to disaster areas, the Tokyo metropolitan government and other organizers said.

The Hexa, manufactured by U.S. firm Lift Aircraft Inc, has 18 propellers attached to the top of its single-seat passenger cabin. It is 4.5 meters wide, 2.6 meters high and weighs around 196 kilograms.

The Hexa will conduct demonstrations again, twice daily, for around 15 minutes per session on Saturday, Wednesday and Thursday, organizers said. Admission to view the demonstrations is free.

"I want more people to experience this cutting-edge technology," Tokyo Gov Yuriko Koike said at a ceremony for the maiden flight. "I look forward to flying cars becoming a normal means of transportation."

