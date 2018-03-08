Fuji Kosan to grow ginger under solar panels

By Sousuke Kudou

Fuji Kosan Co Ltd will purchase a solar sharing-type (agricultural) mega (large-scale) solar power plant to be built in Zao-machi, Miyagi Prefecture.

The plant will be transferred to Fuji Kosan in June after being completed, and the company plans to start power generation in the same month.

The Fuji Kosan Zao Power Plant will be the company's fifth power plant. On about 39,000 square meters of land, 1.996MW of solar panels were set up.

For the solar sharing, the system to temporarily change the land category of farmland is used. Fuji Kosan plans to grow agricultural products resistant to shade such as Japanese ginger by an agricultural production corporation. There is a solar-sharing method that attaches thin, long, strip-shaped solar panels to poles with a height of about 2m. But, for the new power plant, a normal solar panel was employed.

Fuji Kosan runs mega solar plants connected to high-voltage power transmission lines in Kisarazu City (Chiba Prefecture), Nakanojo-machi (Gunma Prefecture), Akune City (Kagoshima Prefecture) and Bando City (Ibaraki Prefecture).

