Fujitsu develops non-contact biometric integration tech as optimal solution for cashless society

KAWASAKI

Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd has announced development of a non-contact, integrated biometric authentication technology that can identify a person using only their palm vein and facial data.

Developed jointly with Fujitsu R&D Center Co Ltd, the technology represents a step closer to the creation of a cashless society.

To enable biometric authentication that would confirm a person's identity at brick-and-mortar stores or for admissions at event venues, streamlining searches of a huge volume of registered biometric data -- on a scale of one million users -- had required narrowing down the subject person by using cards or other forms of data.

Fujitsu has now developed technology that enables a smooth payment procedure in which users only need to hold their hands over a terminal, while the identity of the subject individual is narrowed down by facial image effortlessly captured using the payment terminal and camera set in close proximity.

Fujitsu said in a press release this technology enables wallet-free payments without the need to show IDs, paving the way to a more convenient cashless society.

The importance of authentication and authorization has continued to grow in recent years, and attention is being given to authentication technologies using biometric data in order to avoid the complexity of managing ever-increasing IDs and passwords. In pursuit of greater safety and convenience, there are high expectations for authentication technology that can identify an individual just with biometric data, without the need to show an ID or enter a password, and eliminating the need to carry a wallet.

