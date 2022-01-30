Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fujitsu establishes AI ethics and governance office

TOKYO

Fujitsu Ltd has announced the decision to establish a new organization to strengthen its governance of AI ethics.

The company said building and maintaining trust remains central to all of its business activities, forming the basis of its Purpose—"to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation.”

In March 2019, Fujitsu formulated the "Fujitsu Group AI Commitment" to create greater value for customers and society while honoring its promise to deliver safe, secure, and transparent AI technology. With this commitment as a point of departure, in September 2019 Fujitsu further established the “Fujitsu Group External Advisory Committee on AI Ethics” to ensure an objective evaluation of Fujitsu’s AI ethics framework by an impartial third party. Since then, Fujitsu has continuously and proactively worked to enhance its corporate governance to enforce the principles of ethical AI.

On Feb 1, Fujitsu newly established the “AI Ethics and Governance Office” to accelerate the safe and secure deployment of leading-edge technologies including artificial intelligence (AI) and other machine learning applications in society.

This marks the next step in Fujitsu’s ongoing efforts to strengthen and enforce comprehensive, company-wide measures to achieve robust AI ethics governance based on international best-practices, policies, and legal frameworks. The new office will focus on implementing measures to actively promote ethics related to the research, development, and implementation of advanced technologies.

