Fujitsu launches new research center in India

TOKYO

Fujitsu has announced a key development in its global innovation strategy with the establishment of a new research center, Fujitsu Research of India Private Limited (FRIPL). The center represents the latest addition to Fujitsu’s global R&D network and will focus on research and development into AI and machine learning technologies, as well as quantum software.

As one of its first key initiatives, FRIPL will embark on joint research with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad(1) and the Indian Institute of Science to promote innovation in leading-edge AI technologies. The joint research activities will initially focus on improving the accuracy and resilience of AI and machine learning technology. R&D with the Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad will focus on AI technology to discover causal relationships with higher accuracy, while collaboration with the Indian Institute of Science will center on technology to automatically generate AI through autonomous training in response to various environmental changes.

Vivek Mahajan, Chief Technology Officer (Corporate Executive Officer, SEVP) Fujitsu Limited, comments: “Innovation has a growing role to play in solving societal and environmental challenges. As one of the world’s leading technology companies, Fujitsu plays a key role in driving innovation, and we will harness technologies like AI and quantum to contribute to solutions to these issues. These efforts require access to top talent. Strengthening our presence in India will allow us to tap into the enormous potential offered by world class researchers with local institutions and universities that drive global software technology development. We look forward to conducting more agile and challenging joint research together to deliver a more sustainable future for humanity.”

Fujitsu has established FRIPL as a new research center focusing on AI and quantum software to enhance software technologies essential for R&D in key technology areas. Fujitsu will continue to hire exceptional talent in this field in India and aims to boost the number of its researchers to 50 by fiscal 2024. Moving forward, the Fujitsu Group will expand its research fields into security and other areas and will conduct world-leading software R&D in collaboration with Fujitsu’s wider global network of research centers in areas including Japan, Europe and the United States with the aim of creating software for global distribution.

Source: Fujitsu

© Japan Today

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

