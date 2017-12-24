Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Fujitsu, Microsoft team up on AI

0 Comments
TOKYO

Fujitsu Ltd and Microsoft Corp have announced their agreement to collaborate in the field of artificial intelligence to accelerate the transformation of the ways people work in companies.

The two companies are entering into this agreement to jointly build new solutions that transform the ways people work. Based on Microsoft 365, Microsoft's integrated cloud service, these new solutions will combine the insights and experience Fujitsu has accumulated through the internal and external deployments of its Global Communication Platform, together with Fujitsu's AI technology, Fujitsu Human Centric AI Zinrai, and Microsoft AI platform services on Microsoft Azure. They aim to make these new solutions available in the Japanese market from the second quarter of 2018 (April to June), and then to roll them out globally thereafter.

Since entering a global alliance in the field of corporate solutions in 2002, Fujitsu and Microsoft have expanded the scope of collaboration in line with a changing market, including in such areas as the cloud and IoT for manufacturing. Since 2015, the two companies have been building a strong collaboration in the field of work-style transformation, with Fujitsu, through technical assistance from Microsoft, deploying a globally unified communications platform based on Office 365 for its approximately 160,000 employees. It then began using the knowledge and experience gained from that internal deployment to make its Global Communications Platform available to about 1.5 million customers in Japan.Now, as the movement to increase productivity using rapidly advancing digital technology gains traction globally, Fujitsu and Microsoft have agreed to further expand the framework of their collaboration, jointly building and launching solutions that further transform the ways people work by using the two companies' services and AI technologies.Collaboration Overview

Fujitsu and Microsoft said they will jointly build new solutions that further transform the ways people work by combining a myriad of big data accumulated by companies, including Microsoft 365 data on Microsoft Graph, with services such as Human Centric AI Zinrai, Fujitsu's AI technology, as well as Microsoft AI platform services on Microsoft Azure, and Microsoft 365.Moreover, the two companies will conduct internal trials of the jointly built solutions in several countries, accumulating knowledge and experience to enhance quality and deployment. The solutions will then be made available in the Japanese market beginning between April and June 2018 through Fujitsu Cloud Service K5 and Microsoft Azure. They will then be rolled out globally.

© Japan Today

©2017 GPlusMedia Inc.

Find out more!

Taxes suddenly got interesting with the Furusato Nozei incentive scheme

en.furumaru.jp

View More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

12 Of Tokyo’s Best Restaurants And Bars For 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Temples

Shinnyo-do Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

SIGN ALLDAY

2017 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

A Live Action Robot Adventure Like No Other

Robot Restaurant

The Only Gaijin in the Village: Paint it Black

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Win a FREE pass to Enoshima Island Spa!

Enoshima Island Spa

What's Happening

The Last Weekends: Savvy’s Guide To A Perfect End Of 2017

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB MONAQUE

Offer

Get a free shochu!

Honke Kanoya

Events

This Week in Japan Dec. 25-31, 2017

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Recipe: Hosomaki And Gunkan Sushi For Holiday Parties

Savvy Tokyo