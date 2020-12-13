Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Photo: Fujitsu
tech

Fujitsu offers free access to 'Ontenna' for hearing-impaired students

0 Comments
TOKYO

Fujitsu says it will offer free educational programming modules for its "Ontenna" device for students who are deaf or hard of hearing.

Ontenna is a user interface that converts and transmits the volume of different noises to vibration and light in real time. Users can apply it to their hair, earlobes, collars, or armpits to perceive the characteristics of sound, including as rhythm, patterns, and volume. Ontenna has been provided since August 2019 for the purpose of allowing deaf people the ability to experience sound through demonstrations in a variety of environments, including in the classroom, sporting events, concerts, and tap dancing, as well as through collaborative research with deaf people.

Since June 2019, Japan's Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology (MEXT) has been providing free trial versions of the Ontenna device to slightly more than 70% of schools for those with limited hearing nationwide. This initiative represents part of MEXT's efforts to leverage technology to contribute to the improvement of students' educational environments and realize its goal of "fair, individualized learning that leaves no one behind."

The trial version of Ontenna is now widely used in speech classes and for rhythm and music exercises in schools for the deaf and hard of hearing. This latest move promises to further advance efforts to achieve this goal, and the Ontenna educational programming modules will be made available free of charge, allowing children to use the program to customize the vibration and light-based feedback of their Ontenna to react to sounds they want to experience.

Fujitsu said this will provide children with opportunities to learn programming and contribute to the development of a new generation of technologically literate young people who will play a leading role in shaping our digital future society. 

Source: Fujitsu

© Japan Today

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Travel

Winners of the Top 10 Japan Travel Destinations for 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #108: Perfectly Failed Pictures

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

Japanese Decoded: Microwave Ovens

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #109: How many keyboards do you need?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Immerse Yourself in the Cultural Heritage of Japan from the Comfort of Home

GaijinPot Blog

Working from Home: English Teachers and the ‘New Normal’

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

TOP 10 JAPAN TRAVEL DESTINATIONS FOR 2021

GaijinPot Travel

Kanagawa

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For December 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Seasonal Trends

The Most Magical Experiences To Wrap-up 2020

Savvy Tokyo

Savvy Spotlight

Choosing Slow Fashion With Vintage Kimono-Dress Maker Lia

Savvy Tokyo