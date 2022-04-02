Fujitsu, Teikoku Databank conduct trial of electronic seal to deliver digital documents between multiple companies

Fujitsu Limited and Teikoku Databank Ltd have begun Japan's first trials on the application of a Japanese version of an electronic seal to verify the authenticity of companies issuing digital documents.

In the jointly-managed trials, the two companies will build a trust platform to issue a Japanese electronic seal for the delivery of digital documents by leveraging Fujitsu's digital trust technology and Teikoku's knowledge in corporate identity verification to confirm the usability of the newly developed seal.

The two companies plan to use a level 1 or level 2 Japanese electronic seal as defined in the Japanese government's electronic seal guidelines. Based on the demonstrations, the two companies aim to clarify tasks of the Japanese electronic seal and promote its practical application in society.

As a next step, the two parties plan to conduct trials for delivering digital documents with the Japanese electronic seal in simulations with various companies until September 2022. This will include the verification of Japanese electronic seals issued via the newly constructed trust platform for digital documents delivered by email and via cloud services.

