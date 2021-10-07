Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Fujitsu unveils new global business brand Fujitsu Uvance to create sustainable world

TOKYO

Fujitsu on Thursday unveiled Fujitsu Uvance a new global business brand delivering a transformation portfolio for a sustainable world. Fujitsu Uvance will leverage Fujitsu’s technological capabilities and problem-solving expertise across seven key focus areas to offer unprecedented value to customers, while contributing to the achievement of its ultimate purpose — "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation."

The word "Uvance" embodies a concept of making all (Universal) things move forward (Advance) in a sustainable direction, the company said in a press release. Its aim is to "build new possibilities by connecting people, technology and ideas, creating a more sustainable world where anyone can advance their dreams. "

Fujitsu Uvance will play a central role in driving the growth of Fujitsu’s core business, comprising seven key focus areas. Four of these consist of cross industry vertical business areas, which relate to the ideal state of the world and possible social issues confronting us in the present as well as in the future: "Sustainable Manufacturing," "Consumer Experience," "Healthy Living," and "Trusted Society". Supporting these vertical areas, and forming a platform for the collection of data, creating synergies between applications and performing analysis are the three horizontals: "Digital Shifts," "Business Applications," and "Hybrid IT".

