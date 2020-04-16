Fujitsu verifies AI technology to predict vessel collision risks in marine traffic control,

Fujitsu Ltd has announced the results of a joint field trial with the Japan Coast Guard to predict vessel collisions with AI technology, demonstrating its usefulness in detecting collision risks early and minimizing the danger of such accidents.

The trial in Japan marine traffic control was conducted from December 2019 to March 2020 at the Tokyo Wan Vessel Traffic Service Center, which offers navigation support services, under an outsourcing contract with the Japan Coast Guard. Leveraging Fujitsu Human Centric AI Zinrai developed by Fujitsu Laboratories Ltd, this technology can detect near misses between vessels and predict areas where collision risks are concentrated in the Tokyo Bay. By applying this technology to the Vessel Traffic Services (VTS) system used in maritime traffic control operations, Fujitsu has confirmed that it can contribute to the risk prevention of vessels and improve maritime traffic safety.

According to a report by the Japan Transport Safety Board, there were 2,863 marine collision accidents in Japan alone between 2009 and 2019, with an average of 286 accidents per year. Collisions involving large vessels can have a major impact on society, in terms of crew safety, damage to vessels, and marine pollution.

The Japan Coast Guard operates a navigation support system that combines radar and the Automatic Identification System (AIS) for high-traffic routes, as they ensure maritime traffic safety by conducting navigation support services at such places including the Traffic Advisory Service Center. However, it is not easy to recognize and predict the movements of a large number of vessels in addition to detecting risks. Therefore, the detection of risks and the timing of risk recommendations to vessels depends on the experience and skill of the operation controllers.

To solve these challenges, the Japan Coast Guard took the initiative to apply this technology to control operations in Tokyo Bay. The Coast Guard conducted field trials to verify the effectiveness of this technology in improving the safety of marine traffic by detecting collision risks early and optimizing the timing of sharing information to the vessels.

Source: Fujitsu

