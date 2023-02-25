Fujitsu, Yamanashi sign partnership to drive prefecture’s digital transformation

Fujitsu and Yamanashi Prefecture have announced the signing of a strategic partnership to promote Yamanashi’s digital transformation (DX). As part of the collaboration, Fujitsu and Yamanashi Prefecture aim to resolve a wide range of societal issues in areas including talent development, regional revitalization, medical care and health, and disaster prevention and mitigation, as well as to nurture DX talent to drive these initiatives in the prefecture.

To contribute to the realization of Yamanashi Prefecture’s vision for 2040 – “to make Yamanashi a place where every citizen can live a fulfilling life” –the two parties aim to improve the quality of services for prefectural residents and revitalize local communities through initiatives including workshops to improve the digital literacy of prefectural residents, local activities to encourage residents to acquire new knowledge, and “workations” throughout Yamanashi Prefecture to enhance personnel exchange and foster DX talent able to contribute to the resolution of local issues.

Fujitsu and Yamanashi Prefecture will further promote initiatives in the following areas:

Healthcare and disaster prevention and mitigation

-- Promotion of an application for tracking and linking of medical information linked to an electronic medical record system provided by Fujitsu Japan Limited, which is already in use at various medical institutions throughout Yamanashi Prefecture and holds the top share in the Japanese market for electronic medical record systems.

-- Improvement of data collection and information transmission in emergency situations leveraging Fujitsu’s solutions for disaster prevention.

Energy

-- Utilization of hydrogen energy produced by the P2G system promoted by Yamanashi Prefecture.

Integration and transformation

-- Promotion of gender equality and a symbiotic society in which each individual can play an active role.

-- Participation in the Fuji Five Lakes Forum and promotion of the “Vision for a Digital Garden City Nation.”

Source: Fujitsu

© Japan Today