This August 2018 photo provided by RR Auctions shows a vintage Apple Computer. This Apple-1, which will be auctioned in September 2018, is one of about 60 remaining models of the original 200 that were designed and built by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976 and 1977. (Sarina Carlo/RR Auctions via AP)
tech

Functioning Apple computer built in 1970s up for auction

BOSTON

A piece of computer history that helped launch a trillion dollar company is hitting the auction block.

A fully functioning Apple-1 being auctioned by Boston-based RR Auction in September is one of only 60 or so remaining of the original 200 that were designed and built by Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak in 1976 and 1977.

It was restored to its original, operational state by Apple expert Corey Cohen. The system was operated without fault for approximately eight hours in a test. It even includes the original keyboard from the 1970s.

It shows the humble beginnings of Cupertino, California-based Apple, which recently became the world's first publicly traded company to be valued at $1 trillion.

The Apple 1 originally sold for about $666. It could get $300,000 or more at auction.

