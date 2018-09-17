Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Germany rolls out its first hydrogen powered train, made by the French group Alstom which also builds the high-speed TGV Photo: AFP
tech

Germany rolls out world's first hydrogen train

0 Comments
By Patrik STOLLARZ
BREMERVORDE, Germany

Germany on Monday rolled out the world's first hydrogen-powered train, signalling the start of a push to challenge the might of polluting diesel trains with costlier but more eco-friendly technology.

Two bright blue Coradia iLint trains, built by French TGV-maker Alstom, began running a 100-kilometer route between the towns and cities of Cuxhaven, Bremerhaven, Bremervoerde and Buxtehude in northern Germany -- a stretch normally plied by diesel trains.

"The world's first hydrogen train is entering into commercial service and is ready for serial production," Alstom CEO Henri Poupart-Lafarge said at an unveiling ceremony in Bremervoerde, the station where the trains will be refuelled with hydrogen.

Alstom has said it plans to deliver another 14 of the zero-emissions trains to Lower Saxony state by 2021, with other German states also expressing an interest.

Hydrogen trains are equipped with fuel cells that produce electricity through a combination of hydrogen and oxygen, a process that leaves steam and water as the only emissions.

Excess energy is stored in ion lithium batteries on board the train.

The Coradia iLint trains can run for around 1,000 kilometres on a single tank of hydrogen, similar to the range of diesel trains.

Alstom is betting on the technology as a greener, quieter alternative to diesel on non-electrified railway lines -- an attractive prospect to many German cities scrambling to combat air pollution.

"Sure, buying a hydrogen train is somewhat more expensive than a diesel train, but it is cheaper to run," Stefan Schrank, the project's manager at Alstom, told AFP.

Other countries are also looking into hydrogen trains, Alstom said, including Britain, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Italy and Canada.

In France, the government has already said it wants the first hydrogen train to be on the rails by 2022.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

1 Year to Go – don’t miss out!

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages

Rugby World Cup 2019™ Official Hospitality packages are selling out fast, secure your place now.

Buy Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30% off a Haircut & Straight Perm

TONI & GUY Hiroo Salon

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 38

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Long Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sept 15-17

Savvy Tokyo

I had a Japanese virtual assistant for a week and here’s what happened

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez IKSPIARI

Anime and Manga

Pokémon Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Letters From Japan: “Is There Anything At Japanese Drugstores That Can Help Me Conceive?”

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free BNLS Liposculpting Treatment

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Offer

Free Laser Hair Removal

Tengenji Solaria Clinic

Hot springs

Shibu Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

Transport

Kansai International Airport

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Enjoy 10% off your bill!

Stall