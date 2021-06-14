Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Global fossil fuel use similar to decade ago in energy mix, report says

0 Comments
By Nina Chestney
LONDON

The share of fossil fuels in the world's total energy mix is as high as a decade ago, despite the falling cost of renewables and pressure on governments to act on climate change, a report by green energy policy network REN21 showed on Tuesday.

Fossil fuel use has persisted amid rising global energy demand, continued consumption and investment in new fossil fuel plants, and lower use of biomass energy -- such as wood or agricultural waste -- in heating and cooking, the report said.

Burning fossil fuels such as coal, gas and oil creates carbon dioxide, the main greenhouse gas which contributes to global warming.

As the atmospheric concentration of CO2 emissions has grown to record levels, calls have grown for governments to make steeper emissions cuts and curb the use of fossil fuels to meet global climate goals.

REN21 said the share of fossil fuels in the global energy mix was 80.2% in 2019, compared to 80.3% in 2009, while renewables such as wind and solar made up 11.2% of the energy mix in 2019 and 8.7% in 2009, the report said.

The rest of the energy mix comprises traditional biomass, used largely to cook or heat homes in developing countries.

Yet, in many regions, including parts of China, the European Union, India and the United States, it is now cheaper to build new wind or solar photovoltaic plants than to operate existing coal plants.

Renewables also are outcompeting new natural gas-fired power plants on cost in many locations, and are the cheapest sources of new electricity generation in countries across all major continents, the report said.

"We are waking up to the bitter reality that the climate policy promises over the past ten years have mostly been empty words," said Rana Adib, REN21's executive director.

"The share of fossil fuels in final energy consumption has not moved by an inch," she added.

In many countries, COVID-19 economic recovery packages aim to stimulate further investment in renewable energy. But renewable investments are only around one-sixth of fossil fuel investments, the report added.

© Thomson Reuters 2021.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tweet of the Week #135: The ‘Bowing Seal’ Custom is Too Much

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #134: Student Asking For Milk Told ‘Go to Kindergarten’

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 14-20

Savvy Tokyo

Cool Part-time Jobs in Japan for The Month of June

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

5 At-Home Rainy Day Date Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Gaijinpot Direct Summer 2021

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Days Exploring Akita, Aomori and Iwate Prefectures with the JR East Pass

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For June 7-13

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Just How Many Seasons Does Japan Really Have?

GaijinPot Blog

Saving the Bears and People of Nagano

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Father’s Day In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Basic Etiquette Tips For Japan

Savvy Tokyo