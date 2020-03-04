Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The festival-like developer conference known as the Google I/O, whose 2019 edition is pictured here, is being canceled over coronavirus fears Photo: AFP/File
tech

Google cancels developers gathering due to coronavirus

0 Comments
By Josh Edelson
SAN FRANCISCO

Google on Tuesday cancelled its major annual gathering of software developers amid concerns over the deadly coronavirus.

The internet giant said it nixed the festival-like event Google I/O event scheduled for May a short distance from the "Googleplex" in the Silicon Valley city of Mountain View.

"Due to concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19), we've decided to cancel this year's physical event at Shoreline Amphitheatre," a Google statement said.

A Google developers' account tweeted: "It's sad that we won't be able to gather as a developer community but your health and safety is our priority."

Google added it is exploring other ways for its developer community to connect and collaborate.

The annual Google I/O conference typically attracts thousands of developers from around the world who get to mingle with one another and engineers from the internet company on ways to synchronize software and services to its array of offerings.

It joins a growing list of global events that have been cancelled as the virus spreads around the world.

A game developers conference in San Francisco was postponed last week, after Facebook and Microsoft withdrew from the event due to concerns about the spread of novel coronavirus.

Facebook recently canceled its F8 developers conference, the biggest annual event for the U.S. tech giant, due to virus worries.

Like Google I/O, the F8 gathering in the Silicon Valley city of San Jose typically draws throngs of software makers from around the world who collaborate with the tech giant on its platform.

Face-to-face interaction at San Jose conference center will be replaced with online presentations.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #70: Hand sanitizer out of stock because of the coronavirus? Vodka works just as well.

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Hiroshima’s History Made Kids-Friendly

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For March 7-8

Savvy Tokyo

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Writing the Education Section of Your Japanese Resume

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

ALT

How Will Japan’s New “Equal Pay” Law Affect ALTs?

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

A Comprehensive List of Closed Tourist Attractions in Japan Due to the Coronavirus

GaijinPot Blog