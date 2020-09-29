Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Google has always required apps offered on the Play Store's virtual shelves to use its payment system, which takes an industry-standard 30 percent commission, but has been lax about enforcing the rule Photo: AFP/File
tech

Google clamps down on apps dodging Play Store 30% cut

0 Comments
By PETER MUHLY
SAN FRANCISCO

Google said Monday it plans to start enforcing a rule requiring Android apps in its Play store to use its payment system, which takes a 30 percent cut of transactions.

"We have clarified the language in our Payments Policy to be more explicit that all developers selling digital goods in their apps are required to use Google Play’s billing system," product management vice president Sameer Samat said in a blog post.

People with smartphones or tablets powered by Google-backed Android software are free to get apps from online venues other than the Play Store run by the internet giant.

Google has always required apps offered on the Play Store's virtual shelves to use its payment system, which takes an industry-standard 30 percent commission -- the same as Apple does in its App Store for iOS-powered mobile devices.

Unlike Apple, however, Google has been lax about enforcing the rule.

Google said the policy applies to fewer than 3 percent of developers with apps in the Play Store

"We only collect a service fee if the developer charges users to download their app or they sell in-app digital items, and we think that is fair," Samat said.

Changes coming to the next version of Android, due out next year, will make it easier for people to use other app stores while watching out for user safety, according to Samat.

"Even if a developer and Google do not agree on business terms the developer can still distribute on the Android platform," Samat said.

"This is why Fortnite, for example, is available directly from Epic's store or from other app stores including Samsung's Galaxy App store."

Apple and Google in August pulled video game sensation Fortnite from their mobile app shops after its maker, Epic Games, released an update that dodges revenue-sharing with the tech titans.

The latest version of Fortnite contains a payment system that lets player transactions bypass Apple's App Store and Google's Play, preventing the firms from collecting their typical cut.

Epic quickly filed a federal lawsuit against Apple, accusing the iPhone maker of wielding monopoly power.

The suit said Epic is not seeking favorable treatment, but is asking the court to order Apple to change its commission structure for all developers.

Apple said Fortnite was pulled after "Epic Games took the unfortunate step of violating the App Store guidelines that are applied equally to every developer and designed to keep the store safe for our users."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Shrines & Temples

Eihei-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 39

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet Of The Week #99: MyProtein Bars Found With Surprise Ingredient—Bugs

GaijinPot Blog

Museums

TeamLab: Resonating Life in the Acorn Forest

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

8 Things You’ll Absolutely Miss After Leaving Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For September 26-27

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

GaijinPot’s Guide to Go To Travel

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Drag Shows You Can Watch Online from Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 38, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Adventures

Is Europe On Your Travel Bucket List? What Is ETIAS And How To Apply

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

8 New Vegan Foodie Options In Tokyo 2020

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For October 3-4

Savvy Tokyo