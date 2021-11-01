Google, Indian billionaire launch budget smartphone

Online giant Google and Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani opened advance orders in India on Monday for an entry-level smartphone billed as the world's most affordable, joining the race to tap into the booming budget market.
Ambani's conglomerate Reliance Industries announced in July last year that it would partner with Google to launch the 4G smartphone, competing with Chinese and South Korean manufacturers that already have a strong foothold in the South Asian nation.
The JioPhone Next will offer content in 10 Indian languages and has a price tag of 6,400 rupees ($87), with customers able to put down an initial 1,999 rupees ($27) and the rest payable in installments.
Ambani said in a statement that the handset was a "breakthrough device" that would "empower common Indians... and take their digital journeys to the next level".
But Emkay Global Financial Services analysts Naval Seth and Sonali Shah said in a note that the price tag was currently not yet "lucrative enough for (the) masses".
They said Reliance's telecoms arm Jio had cut prices of previous phones multiple times "which accelerated acceptance".
"We believe that there is a possibility of it doing the same through various promotional schemes, if the sales are not up to expectations," they added.
Jio is India's biggest mobile network operator with 398.3 million subscribers, having upended the market with free calls and ultra-cheap data when it launched in 2016.
The launch of the new phone comes in the run-up to Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights later this week, which is traditionally the biggest shopping period of the year in India.© 2021 AFP
Jacko
Doesn't improve the life of a poor rural farmer.
Yrral
I can buy a Chinese phone for less than 30 dollar, Google do no evil
Vreth
It might allow them to see how the rest of the world lives.
zichi
Mobile phones do actually improve the lives of poor rural farmers. There are numerous examples in African countries where they are greatly helping the rural farmer. Weather conditions, planting, and harvesting. Price of produce at the markets.
EvilBuddha
Ordinarily I would have said that it will go the way of Tata Nano, the world's cheapest car - a failure inspite of all the hype.
But since Ambani is the one launching this, I am sure he will soon capture the market by selling it below cost if sales don't pick up. Or he might even give it for free provided the customers agree to Jio as their mobile service provider.