Google, Rakuten to provide new shopping service in Japan on YouTube

Rakuten Group Inc Chairman and President Hiroshi Mikitani (2nd from R) and Google Japan President Shinji Okuyama (far L) pose for a photo in Tokyo on Thursday.

U.S. tech firm Google LLC and Japanese online shopping giant Rakuten Group Inc said Thursday they will launch a shopping service on YouTube that allows viewers to press a button while watching videos to display a product's name and price on screen and move to Rakuten's e-commerce platform for details.

The YouTube Shopping affiliate program will also help YouTubers promote their favorite items more easily by enabling them to tag links to product pages on Rakuten Ichiba directly in their videos and live streams, a move expected to create new revenue opportunities.

The partnership comes amid a recent YouTube boom and follows similar services already launched by Google in other countries, including the United States and South Korea.

Shinji Okuyama, president of Google Japan, said, "YouTube is no longer just a video platform but a hub for individual creativity and a creator economy that generates a vast economy."

"We aim to accelerate a win-win-win ecosystem in which creators can sustain their activities, viewers can enjoy a more convenient shopping experience, and Japanese brands and retailers can meet new customers," he said.

With the service, "I believe shopping in Japan will expand on a whole new level," said Rakuten Group Inc Chairman and President Hiroshi Mikitani.

