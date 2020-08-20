Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Frustrated customers in countries including Australia, Japan, France and the United States complained online of the outage Photo: AFP/File
tech

Google services down for users around the world

0 Comments
By Lionel BONAVENTURE
SAN FRANCISCO

Popular Google services including Gmail and Drive were down for many users around the world on Thursday, with the U.S. technology giant telling affected people they were "aware of a service disruption."

Frustrated customers in countries including Australia, Japan, France and the United States complained online of the outage and tracking website DownDetector reported Google services were down in every continent.

"Anyone else having issues with @gmail in Australia?" one person tweeted.

Another Twitter user, in Brooklyn, New York, wrote: "Nearly 16 years in and this is the first time I can remember Gmail being completely down."

Google's @Gmail Twitter feed replied to the posts with: "Thanks for reporting. We are aware of a service disruption at the moment."

The message contained a link to a Gmail service details page that told users "we are continuing to investigate this issue," and to check back later.

As well as English, the Gmail Twitter feed replied to people in French, Japanese, Portuguese and German.

Responding to an AFP enquiry, Google said to refer to the G Suite Dashboard for status updates.

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

English online banking

Open an account and manage your finances anytime, anywhere. No branch visits required and ZERO account maintenance fee!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Working At a Japanese Company

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

Cities

Kamakura

GaijinPot Travel

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

Apartments to rent for less than ¥80,000 in Chiba—August 2020

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Everything About Visiting Tokyo DisneySea With Children

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog