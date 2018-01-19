Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Google effectively withdrew its search engine from China's heavily controlled internet landscape in 2010 in a row over censorship and cyber-attacks, and many of its services remain blocked but there are signs of a thaw in relations Photo: AFP
tech

Google, Tencent eye collaboration on new technologies

0 Comments
By LOIC VENANCE
SHANGHAI

Internet titans Google and Tencent on Friday signalled possible future collaboration on developing new technologies as the the US and Chinese firms announced a long-term patent-sharing agreement.

The companies gave no details on the scope or nature of the potential cooperation but said in a joint statement that they "are open to deeper collaboration in the future on innovative new technologies".

"By working together on agreements such as this, tech companies can focus on building better products and services for their users," Google’s head of patents, Mike Lee, was quoted saying.

Sam Xu, head of intellectual property at Tencent, added that the patent agreement would "advance the collaboration between two leading technology companies".

California-based Google already has similar cross-licensing tie-ups with Samsung, LG and others, which are typical industry arrangements between corporations designed to minimise patent infringements.

But any cooperation between the US search giant and China's all-conquering tech leader -- the world's second- and fifth-largest companies by market value, according to Bloomberg News -- is bound to generate buzz in the IT world.

Google effectively withdrew its search engine from China's heavily controlled internet landscape in 2010 in a row over censorship and cyber-attacks, and many of its services remain blocked.

But there have been hints of a thaw in relations.

Chinese internet regulators recently allowed access to its translation product, and last month Google announced it would open a new artificial intelligence research centre in Beijing.

The agreement with Tencent would apply to a broad range of products, the companies said, without giving any specifics.

Tencent operates China's ubiquitous WeChat messaging platform and is the country's leader in social media and gaming.

It is pushing to build up its entertainment and gaming businesses and has signalled plans to buy studios, expand into content creation and diversify overseas.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.
Video promotion

How can Space Design help you succeed in Tokyo?

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

Replace The Carbs: How To Cook Cauliflower Chahan (Fried Rice)

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

The Only Gaijin the Village: New Year’s Day

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free small dish!

GARB LEAVES

Japan Wanderlust: 6 Amazing Mountains to Climb Under 1,000 Meters

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For January 20-21

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Purchase food/drink tax free!

Wee Nam Kee Hainanese Chicken Rice

Hiking

Mount Hiei

GaijinPot Travel

Luxury Living

An Abundance of Art in Roppongi

Insight Japan Today

Lifestyle

Facing The ‘Two-Year Mark’ In Japan: Should I Stay or Should I Go?

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Massage

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Harajuku Salon