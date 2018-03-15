Google to ban cryptocurrency and related advertisements

Google says it is going to ban advertisements for cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin, as well as related content like trading advice and cryptocurrency wallets.

The new policies, which also ban other complex financial products, will go into effect in June.

The Mountain View, California-based company announced the change Wednesday.

The move follows a similar step by Facebook earlier this year. The social networking giant updated its ad policy in January to ban financial products often associated with deceptive practices, including those involving cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin.

© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.