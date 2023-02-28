Gov't-backed Rapidus to build chip plant in Hokkaido

Government-backed chip maker Rapidus on Tuesday announced plans to build a new semiconductor plant in Chitose on the northern main island of Hokkaido.

Rapidus said it plans to launch a prototype line in 2025, with mass production of cutting-edge chips planned for “the second half of the 2020s.”

Rapidus includes automaker Toyota Motor Corp, electronics makers Sony Group Corp and NEC Corp, SoftBank Corp, Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp and computer memory maker Kioxia.

The company recently announced a tie up with International International Business Machines Corp in the development and production of 2-nanometer chips.

© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.