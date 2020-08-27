Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Gov't eyes lower or no fees to switch mobile carrier with same number

0 Comments
TOKYO

The government on Thursday unveiled a plan to encourage users to switch mobile carriers more easily without changing their current numbers, proposing that operators charge no fees if applications are made online.

The plan is also designed to fuel competition among mobile operators in a market where the dominance of only a few major players has made it difficult for newcomers offering lower fees to penetrate.

The proposed scheme will reduce fees when people seek to change mobile carriers while keeping their current phone numbers at shops or by phone to 1,000 yen from the current 3,000 yen, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications.

But no fees will be charged if the application process is completed online, according to the plan, an outline of which was presented to a meeting Thursday of a panel of experts on the issue.

The government also wants to make such online applications possible 24 hours a day, it said.

The panel broadly agreed on the plan, with the ministry aiming to approve it possibly in the fall and revise guidelines for mobile carriers as early as this year.

It remains to be seen whether the proposed change will serve as an incentive for consumers to switch mobile carriers, as complicated steps are also seen as a bottleneck to greater use of what is known as Mobile Number Portability that began in 2006.

At present, a user wishing to switch mobile carrier needs to have a special number issued by the current provider, which will charge 3,000 yen. An application form needs to be filled out for a different carrier before a SIM card that includes necessary information is provided.

The number of people using the same number system has not grown in recent years. In fiscal 2018, it stood at around 5.06 million, about 4 percent of all contracts, but it fell to 4.33 million in fiscal 2019, according to government data.

The government has been stepping up calls for mobile carriers to reduce fees while seeking to encourage users to switch providers more freely. At present, NTT Docomo, KDDI and SoftBank hold a roughly 90 percent market share in Japan.

© KYODO

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Food & Drink

5 Reasons Why Japan Does Watermelon Better

Savvy Tokyo

Hot springs

Hachimori Isaribi Onsen Hatahata Kan

GaijinPot Travel

Top Readers’ Photos In Japan: August 2020

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sunny Maid Service, A Tailored Housekeeping Service

Savvy Tokyo

Book Corner

5 Japanese English Bilingual Books For Young Children

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 29-30

Savvy Tokyo

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 34, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Outdoors

Lake Chuzenji

GaijinPot Travel

Japanese Recipe Adventures: Gyoza

GaijinPot Blog

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Understanding Your Japanese TV Remote Control

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Culture

15 Podcasts About Japan

Savvy Tokyo