Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Gov't to require mobile carriers to lift SIM locks immediately

1 Comment
TOKYO

The government said Tuesday it will require mobile phone companies to allow customers to switch carriers more easily by immediately removing locks on handsets that bind them to a specific network.

The move comes after two of Japan's major carriers, KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp, announced their new sales practices last month, including preventing customers from using competitors' networks for 100 days with the so-called SIM locks in exchange for allowing them to purchase handsets on installment.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is responding to criticism that such practices effectively enclose customers and stifle fair competition in an already saturated market.

NTT Docomo Inc, the industry leader by number of subscribers, meanwhile, has already allowed subscribers to unlock their handsets immediately, its spokeswoman said.

After soliciting public comments, the ministry will introduce the new rule by revising relevant guidelines in mid-November.

SoftBank and KDDI, which operates the "au" brand, have said they will follow the rule.

The SIM locks are designed to reduce the risk that customers would flee without paying installments for handsets.

The ministry also proposed removing the locks only when such a risk can be deemed low with customers meeting conditions such as paying in advance for the first two months of installments.

SoftBank and KDDI had announced the controversial sales practices in response to a legal revision that came into effect Tuesday. The change banned mobile carriers from placing high fees on data usage in exchange for subsidizing device purchases.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get your tickets now for NBA JAPAN GAMES 2019

October 8 and 10 at Saitama Super Arena

Buy Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

Locking a device for the first 100 days won't change anything. There are alternatives ways to unlock devices. In the US all phones come carrier locked; however, if an unlock is requested, then the companies must comply within 5 business days. South Korea doesn't allow carrier locks on devices.

The mobile services here are outdated. They still charge for minutes and texting. This makes no sense as most people utilize 3rd party apps that bypass things like that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Halloween in Japan: What’s Different?

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Naoshima

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Food & Drink

10 Chilling Halloween Drinks In Tokyo To Get You In A Spooky Mood

Savvy Tokyo

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 40

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Study Japanese With a Two Week Autumn Program in Stunning Akita Prefecture

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Discover Central Japan: A Travel Guide to Mie, Aichi, Gifu and Nagano Prefectures

GaijinPot Blog

Festivals

Katsunuma Grape Festival

GaijinPot Travel