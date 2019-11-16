Gov't to require mobile carriers to lift SIM locks immediately

The government said Tuesday it will require mobile phone companies to allow customers to switch carriers more easily by immediately removing locks on handsets that bind them to a specific network.

The move comes after two of Japan's major carriers, KDDI Corp and SoftBank Corp, announced their new sales practices last month, including preventing customers from using competitors' networks for 100 days with the so-called SIM locks in exchange for allowing them to purchase handsets on installment.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications is responding to criticism that such practices effectively enclose customers and stifle fair competition in an already saturated market.

NTT Docomo Inc, the industry leader by number of subscribers, meanwhile, has already allowed subscribers to unlock their handsets immediately, its spokeswoman said.

After soliciting public comments, the ministry will introduce the new rule by revising relevant guidelines in mid-November.

SoftBank and KDDI, which operates the "au" brand, have said they will follow the rule.

The SIM locks are designed to reduce the risk that customers would flee without paying installments for handsets.

The ministry also proposed removing the locks only when such a risk can be deemed low with customers meeting conditions such as paying in advance for the first two months of installments.

SoftBank and KDDI had announced the controversial sales practices in response to a legal revision that came into effect Tuesday. The change banned mobile carriers from placing high fees on data usage in exchange for subsidizing device purchases.

