Apple introduces new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus

Apple on Tuesday announced a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, adding even more color choices to the lineup this spring.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus have a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, an updated internal design for better sustained performance and easier repairs, and amazing battery life — with iPhone 14 Plus offering the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.

Both models include a dual-camera system for stunning photos and videos, the powerful A15 Bionic chip, and innovative safety capabilities including Emergency SOS via satellite and Crash Detection. The new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will be available to pre-order this Friday with availability starting March 14.

“People love their iPhone and rely on it every day for all that they do, and now there’s an exciting addition to the lineup with a new yellow iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing. “The extraordinary battery life, lightweight design, pro-level camera and video features, groundbreaking safety capabilities like Emergency SOS via satellite, and all iOS 16 has to offer make iPhone 14 a great option for anyone in the market for a new iPhone.”

The 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus feature a durable aerospace-grade aluminum design that is water- and dust-resistant, with a Ceramic Shield front cover that is tougher than any other smartphone glass, protecting iPhone from common spills and accidents. An updated internal design provides better sustained performance — great for heavy workloads and high-powered gaming — while improving ease and affordability of repairs. Both models include a gorgeous Super Retina XDR display with OLED technology that supports 1200 nits of peak HDR brightness, along with support for Dolby Vision. The larger display of iPhone 14 Plus is fantastic for watching content, streaming Apple Fitness+ workouts, and playing games, while boasting the longest battery life of any iPhone ever.

With iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, users have an advanced dual-camera system right in their pockets. The system features an impressive new pro-level Main camera with a larger sensor for gorgeous photos and videos, as well as an Ultra Wide camera to capture unique perspectives. Both iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus include the new front TrueDepth camera that automatically focuses on multiple subjects at different distances for sharper close-ups and beautiful group selfies. And the larger aperture captures brighter color and finer detail in low-light scenes.

The iPhone 14 lineup introduced Photonic Engine, improving mid- to low-light performance for photos across all cameras compared to the previous generation: up to 2x on the TrueDepth and Ultra Wide cameras, and 2.5x on the new Main camera. Photonic Engine is able to preserve subtle textures, provide better color, and maintain more information in a photo through a deep integration of hardware and software.

Video features like Action mode and Cinematic mode are available across the iPhone 14 lineup to help users unleash their creativity. Action mode enables smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes and motion — even when video is being captured in the middle of the action. Cinematic mode supports 4K at 30 fps and 4K at 24 fps, enabling a beautiful depth-of-field effect that automatically changes focus in a simple and intuitive way to capture cinema-style moments.

