Hitachi Capital, Hitachi Asia and Santec collaborate on solar power generation in Thailand

Hitachi Capital (Thailand) Co, a subsidiary of Hitachi Capital Corp, Hitachi Asia (Thailand) Co, a subsidiary of Hitachi Ltd and Santec Power Solutions Co have entered into an agreement to begin the installation of commercial solar self-consumption equipment in Thailand.

As the first move of three companies' collaboration, it is planned to install the solar self-consumption equipment on Gateway factory roof (Chachoengsao, Thailand) of Hitachi Automotive Systems Asia Ltd, and will start its power generation from the end of March 2021. Furthermore, it will expand its business to Japanese and local companies in Thailand in the medium to long term.

In recent years, in light of the growing global climate change problem, there is a growing movement toward virtually zero greenhouse-gas emissions in order to realize a decarbonization society. In Thailand, the power development plan aims 33% of renewables share in the total power generation capacity in 2037. On the other hand, the needs of reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions in business activities by self-consuming renewable energy such as solar power generation are increasing.

With this collaboration, the three companies said they will pursue installation of solar self-consumption equipment within the Hitachi Group in Thailand. The customer is able to install renewable energy without its initial investment and will make payment according to the solar power generation amount. Those three companies aim to achieve 10MW of power generation capacity by 2023.

HCT, as a power producer, will enter into Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with a customer, and install solar self-consumption equipment including panels on the roof of commercial office or factory, as well as sell all electric powers generated.

Hitachi Asia (Thailand), as a project leader, will take the lead in project management and supply the Advance Solar String Inverter and Energy Management System, so as to attain the objective of a smart, sustainable society powered by green energy.

Santec offers one stop services - design, procurement, construction and maintenance, as a construction and maintenance contractor.

