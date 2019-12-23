Hitachi Rail STS selected for modernization of France's Paris-Lyon high speed line

Hitachi Rail STS has been awarded a 129.3 million euro contract by France's Railway Infrastructure Manager SNCF Réseau.

SNCF's LGV + Paris-Lyon project calls for a total 634 km of railroad, of which 550 km will be for high speed rail and some 80 km of rail connections to the existing network. Within the framework of modernizing the Paris-Lyon line for high speed, Hitachi Rail STS will provide its proven computer-based interlocking technology (CBI).

The Paris-Lyon High Speed Line serves as a strategic axis within the wider European rail network. Approximately 240 trains per day operate on the existing line, moving over 44 million passengers per year, equal to a third of France's total railway traffic. Although the line is today close to saturation during peak periods, demand for enhanced services and availability is increasing. SNCF's modernization program will provide for an additional 1 to 3 trains to operate during peak hours, while improving reliability, availability as well as traffic management.

Hitachi Rail STS will design, build and integrate CBI equipment with France's specific ATP, replacing 58 existing sets that have been in operation on the network since the 1980s. Hitachi's upgraded equipment is fully compatible with ERTMS standards interface, and successfully operates today on high speed lines recently commissioned in France to link Paris to Strasbourg (East Europe axis), to Bordeaux (South Europe and Atlantic axis) and to Rennes (West France axis).

