Honda, GS Yuasa to build new battery plant in Japan

Honda Motor Co and battery maker GS Yuasa Corp plan to jointly build a new factory in Japan to produce lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles, with a planned investment of about 434 billion yen, the two companies and the industry ministry said Friday.

The envisaged plant will receive up to 158.7 billion yen in government aid aimed at promoting battery production in Japan in the face of rising global competition over all-electric vehicles, they said.

The new plant will start operations in April 2027 and ramp up production toward 2030, they said. The two companies announced in January that they will establish a joint venture for EV batteries.

The announcement followed the Japanese government's designation in December of semiconductors and batteries among critical materials as part of efforts to boost economic security in high-tech and other strategically important sectors.

China has been a major supplier of EV batteries, with Contemporary Amperex Technology Co and BYD leading manufacturers.

Honda earlier this week announced a series of measures to accelerate the expansion of its EV business, including a tie-up with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co to strengthen its chip procurement, as it seeks to catch up with leading EV manufacturers.

The Japanese carmaker also said it will launch four EV models in Japan by 2026, including a compact sport utility vehicle and two types of minivehicles modeled after the N-VAN and the N-ONE.

© KYODO