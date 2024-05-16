Honda, IBM tie up on development of chips, software for future cars

Honda Motor Co said Wednesday it will collaborate with IBM Corp on development of semiconductors and software for future vehicles using artificial intelligence technologies.

The joint project between the Japanese automaker and the U.S. tech company is part of their effort to respond to growing demand for vehicles equipped with a variety of high-performance software, ranging from self-driving functions to entertainment systems.

The two companies, which have signed a memorandum of understanding over the long-term collaboration, aim to develop computing technologies with world-leading processing performance and power-saving capabilities, the automaker said.

Cars managed by software that can be regularly updated through wireless communication are expected to become a key player in the industry in the years ahead, Honda said, highlighting the need for high-performance chips and other technology to support the development of so-called software-defined vehicles.

Areas of potential joint research of semiconductor technologies include "brain-inspired computing," which is computer architecture and algorithms that mimic the brain's structure, according to Honda.

The Japanese carmaker, once known for seeking to go it alone when it comes to technologies, has been ramping up collaboration with other firms in recent years as a shift to electric vehicles accelerates in the industry.

Honda said in March it would start a feasibility study with Nissan Motor Co, its archrival, for a strategic partnership in EV production and software technologies in a bid to cut costs and improve competitiveness in the face of powerful overseas rivals such as Tesla Inc. and China's BYD Co.

