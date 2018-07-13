Honda, Panasonic to begin experiment on battery sharing using detachable mobile batteries and electric motorcycles in Indonesia

By TOKYO

Honda Motor Co Ltd and Panasonic Corp on Friday announced plans to conduct a research experiment in Indonesia on battery sharing using the Honda Mobile Power Pack detachable mobile battery with electric mobility products, including electric motorcycles powered by the Mobile Power Pack.

The two companies are planning to begin the research experiment in December. This research experiment will be conducted as one of the projects subsidized by Japan’s New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) under the theme of a “research experiment of mobile battery sharing as distributed energy resources.”

As the third largest motorcycle market in the world, Indonesia is facing an issue with air pollution associated with the increase in traffic volume. To address this issue, the Indonesian government has announced a policy to facilitate the widespread use of electric mobility products. While being environmentally-responsible, electric mobility products still have some issues that need to be addressed, including range and charging time.

The Mobile Power Pack and mobility products powered by it are expected to solve such issues and provide a boost to the widespread use of electric mobility products. For this research experiment, the two companies will install charging stations at several dozen locations, which will charge multiple units of the Mobile Power Pack simultaneously and supply fully-charged Mobile Power Packs to users at any time. Users of electric mobility products who experience a low battery level can stop at the nearest charging station and exchange their Mobile Power Pack for a fully-charged one and get back on the road.

