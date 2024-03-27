Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike (sixth from right) attends the opening ceremony of one of Japan's largest hydrogen filling stations in the capital's Chuo Ward on Wednesday. Photo: KYODO
tech

Hydrogen vehicle filling station opens at former Tokyo Olympics site

0 Comments
TOKYO

One of Japan's largest hydrogen filling stations for fuel cell vehicles opened Wednesday at the former site of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics main athletes village, the metropolitan government said.

Major oil distributor Eneos Corp will operate the station and produce hydrogen in line with a Tokyo government plan for the site, with the amount of hydrogen supplied equivalent to that required to operate around 40 fuel cell buses for a day.

Hydrogen will also be supplied to a district of Harumi in Chuo Ward through an underground pipeline, the first time in Japan the gas will be piped into a specific area and added to a residential energy mix, according to the metropolitan government.

Hydrogen will be used to generate electricity via fuel cells located in the former athletes village that has been converted into residential high-rise apartments.

The electricity will then be used for lighting and elevators in the condominiums and commercial facilities.

The move is part of an effort by the metropolitan government to expand the use of hydrogen, as it has set a goal to halve greenhouse gas emissions in 2030 compared with the 2000 level.

© KYODO

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

Embrace tradition, experience Authentic Tokyo, only at Restaurant & Bar Suigian

Don't miss this unique opportunity to simultaneously dine and watch traditional performances in the heart of Tokyo, only available at Restaurant & Bar Suigian.

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tech

Why Isn’t Japan as Tech Savvy as It Should Be?

GaijinPot Blog