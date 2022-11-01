Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Instagram-Accounts Locked
FILE - The Instagram logo is seen on a cell phone, Oct. 14, 2022, in Boston. Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday, Oct. 31, 2022. Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer, file)
Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts

NEW YORK

Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning.

Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.

The number of people complaining of being locked out of their accounts began to spike around 8:30 a.m. Eastern.

It was unclear whether the problem was an internal issue or whether the social media site had been hacked. An email to the company, which is owned by Facebook parent Meta, was not immediately returned.

