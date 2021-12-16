Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Malaysia Intel
CEO of Intel Corporation Pat Gelsinger speaks during a press conference at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021. Intel Corp will invest more than US$7 billion (RM29.6 billion) to build a new chip-packaging and testing factory expanding production in the Malaysia following a global shortage of semiconductors. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)
tech

Intel to invest $7.1 bil in Malaysia chipmaking expansion

0 Comments
By Associated Press
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia

Intel said it will invest 30 billion ringgit ($7.1 billion) to expand its manufacturing operation in Malaysia as chipmakers work to diversify their global supply chains that were hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The U.S. semiconductor company is no stranger to Malaysia, where it built its first offshore assembly plant in Penang in 1972.

But the Santa Clara, California-based chipmaker said Thursday the new investment will expand the operations of its Malaysian subsidiary across Penang and Kulim, creating more than 4,000 new Intel jobs and more than 5,000 local construction jobs. That's on top of 13,000 people that Intel already employs in Malaysia, roughly 10% of the company's global workforce.

“This latest investment bolsters Malaysia’s role as a prominent site in Intel’s global manufacturing network," Mohamed Azmin Ali, the country's senior minister of international trade and industry, said in a statement.

He said it will expand Intel's assembly and test manufacturing, “while also building out die prep capability with the addition of advanced packaging capabilities," and help fulfill global demand driven by pandemic-fueled chip shortages.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Health & Beauty

Rescue Your Dry Winter Skin

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 48

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

100 Yen Shop Craft: Holiday Wreath

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 6-12

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Best Hidden Spots for a Winter Trip in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For December 13-19

Savvy Tokyo

From Japan with Love: A Guide to Japanese Christmas Cards

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Healthy White Christmas

Savvy Tokyo

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 49

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

A Survival Guide to Japan’s Winter Monsters

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #159: Right Answer, Wrong Equation

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Japanese Christmas Movies to Watch this Holiday Season

GaijinPot Blog