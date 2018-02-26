Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Japan's 1st self-powered office building with solar energy launched

SAGA

The country's first office building fully powered by off-the-grid solar energy was launched Monday in southwestern Japan by Daiwa House Industry Co.

The two-story facility with a total floor space of 2,400 square meters in Saga was unveiled to the media as a "net-zero energy building" intended to offset primary energy consumption through use of renewable energy created on the site.

It serves as the house builder's Saga branch office as well as a showroom of an eco-friendly office building, with the aim of receiving construction orders from other companies.

Electricity generated by 320 solar panels on the roof is stored in lithium-ion batteries, supplying power to keep the building functioning during the night.

The building also has energy-saving equipment such as an air-conditioning system utilizing solar heat and water in a well, annually saving about 6 million yen ($56,000) in electricity costs compared with a conventional facility of the same size.

A local utility supplies electricity to the building only in such cases as prolonged bad weather that makes the facility unable to generate enough power to meet demand.

The total construction cost of the building was about 900 million yen, partially funded by government subsidies.

"We want to promote our environmental technology as public awareness of energy-saving has been rising," said a Daiwa House official.

