Japan's largest esports facility opens in Osaka

Japan's largest esports facility opened in Osaka Prefecture on Sunday, aiming to attract 200,000 visitors a year.

Redee World, a 4,800-square-meter venue in the Expocity commercial complex in Suita, features a large display screen 40 meters wide and 8 meters high for events by professional players. It also has simulation systems for children to act as esports commentators or YouTubers.

The facility is jointly operated by consulting firm Redhorse Corp, advertising agency Dentsu Inc, esports service provider Wellplayed Inc. and marketing service company Next Group Holdings.

The entrance fee is 1,500 yen for elementary and junior high school students and 2,000 yen for high school students and adults.

"We hope to contribute to the spread of esports by giving children an opportunity to experience them," said the director of the facility Fuminori Sato.

