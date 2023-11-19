Japan's teamLab readies renewed digital museum in Tokyo mega complex

In a basement maze beneath Japan's tallest skyscraper, construction crews and digital artists are racing to assemble an immersive museum that will serve as the cultural anchor of Tokyo's latest megaproject.
teamLab, an international collective of artists, set a Guinness World Record by attracting more than 2 million visitors in 2019 to their Borderless museum on the Odaiba island in Tokyo Bay. The name refers to digital art pieces that blend into each other and encourage guests to wander at their own pace.
The attraction closed last year ahead of redevelopment of the site by Mori Building, one of Japan's leading developers. It is due to reopen in February in Mori's new Azabudai Hills complex in central Tokyo.
"To be able to create this kind of large space in which we can exhibit is what's really important to us," teamLab founder Toshiyuki Inoko said in an interview.
The relocation is part of Mori's strategy of placing cultural attractions in integrated business and residential projects. The 330 meters Mori JP Tower is due to open next week, with adjacent shopping arcades, residential towers, medical facilities, and a school in various states of construction.
Several pieces of the new Borderless facility are nearing completion, including "Flowers and People," a continuous computer projection of blooming and scattering petals, and "Bubble Universe," a mirrored room of twinkling bulbs that appear to extend into infinity.
teamLab has developed a global reputation for its experimental and interactive set pieces that meld images and senses. Previous projects in Tokyo featured digital art mixed with a sauna experience and a laser light show enhanced performance of Giacomo Puccini's opera "Turandot."
"We as team want to create something that makes people feel that the continuity itself is something beautiful," Inoko said.© Thomson Reuters 2023.
But this was a stolen idea of France in the beginning and the protection is about to fall out. Somebody lied to find the thief.
isabelle
I went to the Odaiba exhibition, and it was hugely impressive. Really looking forward to seeing this new one.
No idea what you're talking about. Please provide a link.
I searched and found other people copying teamLab:
https://news.artnet.com/market/moneyball-bill-james-art-market-2105342
isabelle
Sorry, incorrect link above. It's this:
https://news.artnet.com/art-world/teamlab-museum-of-dream-space-lawsuit-2105207
finally rich
Just offer a 90% discount for everyone who leaves their smartphones at the entrance and watch how many take it.
travelbangaijin
Projection mapping exhibits started in Denmark - I know this for a fact and did not originate in France. Also no one stole this technology, it has been an open source project available to all.
wolfshine
I'm definitely glad this is back. I'm hoping they are able to fit even more exhibits into the new complex. It is kind of sad though that Odaiba lost a lot of it's appeal after so many attractions have closed down. I basically have no reason to go there anymore. Also, the official redevelopment plans for Odaiba aren't exciting in the slightest.
It was a pretty smart move for the people behind Azabudai to get their hands on TeamLab, considering in just about every other regard, nobody seemed interested in the project.
nandakandamanda
Already experienced this in London at the Kusama Yayoi exhibition.