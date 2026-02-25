Japan antitrust watchdog probes Microsoft over cloud licensing fees

Japan's antitrust watchdog has launched an investigation into Microsoft Corp on suspicion that it violated the anti-monopoly law by allegedly charging higher fees to businesses using its software on rival cloud services, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The Japan Fair Trade Commission conducted an on-site inspection of the IT giant's Japanese subsidiary in Tokyo the same day, the sources said.

According to the sources, users of the Microsoft 365 software suite and the Windows operating system are charged higher licensing fees when running them on cloud platforms other than Microsoft Azure.

Cloud services allow businesses and individuals to use software and storage over the internet without having to own their own servers.

The Japanese unit of Microsoft said in a statement it will cooperate fully with the commission.

With tech giants Amazon.com Inc and Google LLC also competing globally for a bigger share of the rapidly expanding cloud market, the watchdog is investigating whether Microsoft used its dominance in software to unfairly hinder competition.

The commission has in recent years been stepping up its regulation of big techs, such as Amazon Japan G.K. and Google. It conducted on-site inspections of Amazon Japan most recently in 2024, suspecting violations of the anti-monopoly law.

Amazon Japan was alleged to have forced retailers to reduce prices in return for displaying their products in the most visible positions for users of its platform, with the investigation still ongoing.

In 2025, the commission ordered Google to stop unfairly requiring smartphone makers to preinstall its search and browser apps in violation of the antitrust law.

