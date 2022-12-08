Japan, Britain launch digital partnership on AI, semiconductors

Japan and Britain launched on Wednesday a digital partnership aimed at strengthening cooperation across 14 areas ranging from cybersecurity to artificial intelligence, an initiative they say is intended to "stay on the frontier of technological advancement."

The collaboration also aims to help improve the resiliency of semiconductor supply chains after a pandemic-induced global shortage snarled production for a wide range of products from cars to smartphones and laptops that use the essential component.

Japanese and British officials signed an agreement the same day to launch the ministerial-level partnership between Japan's Digital Agency, as well as the communications and trade ministries, and Britain's Department for Digital Culture, Media and Sport.

Ministers from both governments will hold an annual meeting of what is billed the Japan-UK Digital Council to drive forward new priorities as the two countries seek new initiatives for joint research and development, share expertise and strengthen industry and academic links.

Other aims of the Japan-UK Digital Partnership include ensuring "free, fair and competitive" digital markets and stronger online safety, particularly to protect children, as well as exploring opportunities for joint collaboration on data innovation, according to Wednesday's agreement.

