Japanese car giants team up to build hydrogen fueling stations

Top Japanese carmakers said on Monday they were teaming up to nearly double the amount of hydrogen stations in Japan, as the car-mad country seeks to head off competition from China and Germany.
Toyota, Nissan and Honda formed a joint venture with major gas and energy companies, including French industrial gases company Air Liquide, to build 80 new hydrogen stations in the next four years, to add to the 101 stations currently in Japan.
"At this stage, we believe there is significant space for cooperation, rather than searching for areas of competition," Shigeki Terashi, Toyota executive vice president told reporters.
The new venture -- "Japan H2 Mobility" or "JHyM" -- comes as the world's top economies rush to issue tougher environmental regulations that are spurring development of new clean cars and trucks.
Japan has focused on promoting fuel-cells, which combine hydrogen and oxygen in an electrochemical reaction, producing clean electricity to power vehicles or home generators.
But fuel-cell vehicles cannot get off the ground without a network of hydrogen stations, and vice versa, and the chicken-and-egg dilemma has stalled the roll-out of the technology, say industry professionals.
Hydrogen stations and fuel cell vehicles must be promoted in tandem in order to lower their cost, executives said.
"Unless infrastructure makers team up, new hydrogen stations tend to be concentrated in urban areas," said Hideki Sugawara, president of the new firm.
"In order to maximise the demand for FCVs (fuel cell vehicles), we have to expand geographically," he said.
The 101 hydrogen stations serve around 2,400 fuel-cell cars in Japan, according to official data, but a lack of viable stations has been a major hurdle for carmakers as they seek to boost production.
The Japanese government and the auto industry aim to introduce 160 stations and 40,000 fuel-cell vehicles by March 2020.
The government is also pushing to deregulate the sector to lower costs.
Toyota launched the Mirai, the world's first mass-market hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle, in late 2014 as it looked to push further into the fast-growing market for environmentally friendly cars.
Nissan and Honda also have their version of fuel-cell projects.© 2018 AFP
Bintaro
Good news.
Now, to make these cars as efficient and cheap as other cars. And to hope the public follows.
Haruka
Why not make your own Hydrogen? Simple. Compressing the gas for storage is a bit harder.
stocktrader
Why bother the consumer with the responsibility of re-fueling/charging the fuel cell. Why not simply make a station that change empty fuel cells for full fuel cells? That's what people do with propane tanks, and it seems to work pretty well.
Tomasz Stasinski
There are still about 30,000 gas stations in Japan (and more is needed according to a recent article), so 160 by 2020 or 180 hydrogen fuel ones by 2022 will hardly sway the potential car buyer to plump up for a fuel cell vehicle. In comparison, there are 40,000 electric car charging points right now. Unless all major gas station chains start to offer hydrogen too, this technology won't take off the ground in the foreseeable future.
Laguna
The last thing hydrogen needs is a replay of the VHS/Betamax battle. Compete on car quality, not fueling standards.
bosphorus
This technology has a great potential, we need to move away from the combustion engine, one way or another. All major European nations have already declared plans to ban petrol and diesel cars in the coming years. The main problem is the all-powerful oil lobby and corrupted governments.
kohakuebisu
Perhaps a logical first step would be for taxis to convert to hydrogen. Many urban taxis already run on LPG, meaning they already use their own filling facilities.
"We need to promote xxxx" type expressions to me sound like "we need the taxpayer+magic money printer combo to pay for xxxx".
The hatchback Prius Toyota brought out in 2004ish can run on electricity alone if a larger battery pack is fitted. Third party aftermarket packs soon appeared in the US, where electricity is much cheaper than Japan. Despite making essentially a PHEV for over ten years, i.e., much longer than anyone else, Toyota are still pushing hydrogen as hard as anyone. I wonder what their motivation is and what is happening behind the scenes.
Alfie Noakes
There are some very interesting things happening in the hydrogen-cell car world at the moment. Here's a fascinating interview with independent car maker Hugo Spowers who has a unique vision for the future:
https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2018/jan/20/hydrogen-cars-hugo-spowers-future
"Traditional car companies – in fact, traditional corporations, period – Spowers says, will never solve our environmental problems. Publicly listed companies are driven by shareholder returns, shareholder returns by profits, and profits by selling as many goods as possible – and, therefore, using up as many natural resources as possible. “Your interest is maximising resource consumption. That’s what maximises your profit.”
So rather than sell Rasas, Riversimple plans to lease them to drivers, charging a fixed tariff and mileage fee. They don’t have an exact price for the consumer version – it will depend on hydrogen prices at the time, but will definitely be less than £500 a month all-inclusive (including fuel and insurance). Their target is the same monthly running cost as a VW Golf. “We’re the only car company in the world that never wants to sell a car,” Spowers says.
Remarkable stuff. Spowers seems like a real visionary:
"For years, that business model – the result of nearly 20 years’ thinking and tinkering – was seen as outlandish; but in the last decade, the circular economy movement, which advocates similar principles, has emerged and grown in popularity. “No one was taking him seriously,” recalls Richard Sutton, a friend of Spowers’ and former director of the Goodwood Festival of Speed. “The world has caught up with him now.”
nandakandamanda
All very good posts and questions. Personally I worry about putting all of our eggs in one basket, ie relying on a world-wide supply of electricity for all cars in the future. For a number of reasons. This is why I like the idea of another available alternative.
The Mirai looks like an interesting car, and the only thing stopping me buying one, with only one gas station in this area, is the price of the car itself. Second-hand they are still mostly over 4 million JPY.
Perhaps the known problems with the future of nuclear power in Japan, and the fact that the government and utilities cannot really build any more coal-fired power stations have figured high in Toyota's thinking here in Japan. If hydrogen takes off here, then maybe there is a chance as the costs come down that other countries may start to show an interest.
PerformingMonkey
How is hydrogen being produced in Japan?
Shikisai
Are those stations not considered dangerous anymore? I read somewhere handling hydrogen was times more complicated than the regular gas stations, and that's why western countries moved on with EVs, but Japan keeps holding on its idea of hydrogen stations/cars.
The staff working at such stations should be very well trained, and in Japan its usually a part-time job with people coming and going all the time. So I guess it wont be easy to get the sufficient training and make people stay in such jobs long enough to make it efficient and safe.
Goodlucktoyou
I hate petrol and diesel cars but we need to change quickly. I think in Japan we should be using electric cars only and each electric car should have its own dedicated solar panel at its house. To introduce hydrogen cars too quickly is too much for normal people to comprehend, so let's start with electric first, ban petrol cars and then go on from there in 20 years time
kohakuebisu
Japan will need to import hydrogen which will also require vast investment in shipping and storage facilities. Unlike oil, hydrogen has to be stored and transported under pressure. All of these facilities will have to be resilient to the high seas and earthquakes. It all seems rather pointless when you can get energy from the sun and electric cars beat hydrogen ones by miles on acceleration. The main beneficiary of hydrogen appears to be the fossil fuel industry, who will be the people selling it.
Mirai EPA range on hydrogen 500 km, ordinary car performance
Tesla Model 3 EPA range on electricity, standard model 350 km, long range model 500 km, accelerates like a muscle car.
Hydrogen cars don't even win on range, the main thing holding back electric cars vs. petrol ones.