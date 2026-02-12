Japan chip industry reports solid profit growth amid AI boom

Major companies in Japan's semiconductor sector reported strong earnings for the April-December period, with some raising their forecasts for the current fiscal year on demand for chips used in artificial intelligence.

Kioxia Holding Corp, a Japanese chipmaker, said Thursday its net profit for the year ending in March is expected to rise up to 88.7 percent from a year earlier to 513.76 billion yen ($3.36 billion), driven by strong demand for AI servers at data centers and for computers and smartphones equipped with on-device AI.

"We hope to meet expanding demand for AI," Chief Financial Officer Hideki Hanazawa told an earnings briefing.

Among other chip-related companies, Advantest Corp., a chip-testing equipment maker, revised up its net profit outlook for the year through March to 328.50 billion yen from a previously estimated 275 billion yen, more than double from a year earlier if realized.

"While uncertainty lingers due to ongoing geopolitical risks and the possible risk of sharp exchange rate fluctuations, AI applications continue to be the main growth driver of the semiconductor market amid a rapidly and dynamically evolving AI market," Advantest CEO Douglas Lefever said at a press conference for its latest earnings last week.

"We believe the fundamental dynamics of the semiconductor industry remain largely unchanged," he said.

Chip-manufacturing equipment maker Tokyo Electron Ltd also lifted its net profit forecast for the current fiscal year to 550 billion yen from 488 billion yen.

"We expect investments in advanced semiconductors to continue expanding in the mid- to long-term while innovating due to growing demand for AI applications," Toshiki Kawai, president and CEO of Tokyo Electron, said at a recent press conference for earnings.

According to the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics, the global chip market is projected to grow 26.3 percent to a record $975.46 billion in 2026, boosted by robust demand for data center infrastructure and investments in AI.

The market grew 22.5 percent in 2025 to $772.24 billion, the organization said.

In Japan, Rapidus Corp reached its target in December of securing around 130 billion yen in private-sector investment for fiscal 2025, sources familiar with the matter said.

The state-backed Japanese chip venture is expected to begin mass producing next-generation semiconductors in the year through March 2029, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Still, some Japanese companies in the chip sector are forecasting falls in their net profits.

Screen Holdings Co, a chip equipment maker, expects its net profit to decline 11.5 percent in fiscal 2025, as upfront investment to ramp up production capacity weighs on earnings.

