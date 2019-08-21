Newsletter Signup Register / Login
tech

Japan to build ¥67.5 bil underground neutrino detector in Gifu Pref

0 Comments
TOKYO

Japan has decided to build a new underground neutrino detector in Hida, Gifu Prefecture, to enhance research on the evolution of the universe, sources familiar with the matter said Wednesday.

The science ministry will include in its fiscal 2020 budget request a part of the cost for constructing the Hyper-Kamiokande, estimated to total about 67.5 billion yen ($634.5 million).

Earlier models of the neutrino detector -- the Kamiokande and Super-Kamiokande -- were hosted in the same city and helped two Japanese scientists do research that led to the Nobel Prize in Physics.

Takaaki Kajita discovered neutrino oscillations and won the award in 2015 with the Super-Kamiokande, while Masatoshi Koshiba won the same award in 2002 after observing cosmic neutrinos using Kamiokande.

The University of Tokyo, a planned operator of the Hyper-Kamiokande, says the new detector is capable of obtaining data 10 times faster than the previous model.

Through observation of subatomic particles it hopes to find how a supernova explosion helps create heavy elements and make the world's first observation of proton decay.

The envisioned detector, to be built at an underground site 650 meters from the surface, will have a cylinder-shaped water tank measuring 74 meters in diameter and 60 meters in depth and 40,000 ultra-sensitive sensors for capturing light emitted when neutrinos react with water.

The operator will aim to start observation in the latter half of the 2020s, the sources said.

The Ministry of Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology is hoping to cut the towering costs for the project by asking overseas research institutes to shoulder part of the burden, they said.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

SUMMER NIGHT MUSEUM 2019

These museums in Tokyo are now open until 9 pm every Friday! JULY 18 - AUGUST 30

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Cities

Sasebo

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Ribayon Attack

Travel

Shotengai: Exploring the Nostalgic Pulse of Japan’s Local Shopping Streets

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For August 24-25

Savvy Tokyo

Landmark

The Tomb of Emperor Nintoku (Daisen Kofun)

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free drink!

Salone Vendredi

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 34

GaijinPot Blog

Recipes

Recipe: Chrysanthemum Leaf Tea With Citrus

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

Locanda Meat & Italy

Lifestyle

10 Laws that Benefit Women in Japan

Savvy Tokyo